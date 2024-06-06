1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 272,891 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,890,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 272,891 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of CSX worth $65,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,399,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,679 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,191,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $897,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,738 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,471,000 after purchasing an additional 739,411 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,378,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,855,000 after purchasing an additional 470,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $757,276,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,531,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,066,552. The firm has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.11. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. CSX’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Several research firms have commented on CSX. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

