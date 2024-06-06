1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 168,513 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,513 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.32% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $154,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,382,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,097.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VB traded down $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $219.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,958. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.43 and a 200-day moving average of $214.36.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.