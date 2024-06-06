1832 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 920,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,737,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 181.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,927.7% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VTIP stock remained flat at $48.39 on Thursday. 579,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,621. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $48.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.75.
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
