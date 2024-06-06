1832 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838,074 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 210,550 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $220,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total value of $3,535,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,362,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,924,097.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director G Mason Morfit bought 428,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $233.17 per share, with a total value of $99,796,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total transaction of $3,535,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,362,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,924,097.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 640,870 shares of company stock valued at $182,545,398. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $6.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $242.76. The company had a trading volume of 11,285,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,598,093. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.29. The stock has a market cap of $235.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

