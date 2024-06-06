1832 Asset Management L.P. Increases Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,688 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.38% of West Fraser Timber worth $25,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,785,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,065,000 after acquiring an additional 39,929 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,319,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,256,000 after acquiring an additional 191,613 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,134,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,533,000 after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,008,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,306,000 after purchasing an additional 53,002 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 997,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,391,000 after purchasing an additional 74,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

NYSE:WFG traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.56. 105,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,524. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.40 and a beta of 1.18. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

