1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $96.64 Million Stock Holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 79.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,248,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995,800 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.98% of CAVA Group worth $96,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CAVA Group

In other CAVA Group news, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $132,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,507,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,154,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $3,225,951.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 526,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,956,119.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $132,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,507,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,154,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

Shares of CAVA stock traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,968,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,689. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.42. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $96.93. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion and a PE ratio of 215.59.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $259.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.02 million. CAVA Group’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on CAVA Group from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Argus raised CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.08.

CAVA Group Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

