1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $88.05 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,839,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 464,248 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.71% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $88,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 42,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 150,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 35,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,341,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,343,838. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $37.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average of $30.92.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

