1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $48.09 Million Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 3,195.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,811,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,756,480 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.44% of NiSource worth $48,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,525,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,202 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,101,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,952,000 after acquiring an additional 326,999 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,336,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,142,000 after acquiring an additional 322,360 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 4,094,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,709,000 after acquiring an additional 192,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,930,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,001,000 after acquiring an additional 138,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In other NiSource news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,584.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

NYSE NI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,112,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308,409. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.90.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 69.28%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

