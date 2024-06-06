1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $34.43 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344,055 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $34,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.73. 3,083,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,088,595. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average of $48.96. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
