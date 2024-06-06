1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $267.78 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 371.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,976 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Broadcom worth $267,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Broadcom by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,044,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,223 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $6,225,987,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,655,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,866,684,000 after purchasing an additional 93,615 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Broadcom by 43.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,343,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,019,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,338,203,000 after buying an additional 573,826 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 target price for the company. Melius began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,341.16.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $11.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,401.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,994,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,630. The company has a market capitalization of $649.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $787.51 and a twelve month high of $1,445.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,334.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,226.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.83 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

