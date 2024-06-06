1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $169.14 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,171,176 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,508 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $169,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Atb Cap Markets raised Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.74.

Shopify Trading Up 0.3 %

SHOP stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,342,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,384,437. The company has a market cap of $79.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.27. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.