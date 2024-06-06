1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $137.84 Million Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,949,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 69,081 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $137,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $213,635,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,904,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,690,000 after acquiring an additional 898,027 shares in the last quarter. Maren Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth about $37,915,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,065,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $829,511,000 after buying an additional 529,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,261,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,192,000 after buying an additional 458,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WRB traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,847. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.36 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WRB

About W. R. Berkley

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.