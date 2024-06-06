1832 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,774,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,800 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.70% of Samsara worth $125,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Samsara by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Samsara by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $2,950,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,115,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,292,252.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 72,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $2,798,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,191.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $2,950,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,115,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,292,252.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,676,783 shares of company stock valued at $61,519,215. Insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

IOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

NYSE:IOT traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.00. 4,405,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,541,798. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $42.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.28. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of -64.15 and a beta of 1.51.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

