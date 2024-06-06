1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 14,636 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,636 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $35,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,270,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,043,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,828 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,058.2% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,215,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,708 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,815,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4,786.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 767,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,596,000 after buying an additional 751,669 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $45.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,062. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.30. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $46.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.