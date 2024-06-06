1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 415,284.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,987 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $26,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE MLM traded down $7.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $551.28. The stock had a trading volume of 409,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,999. The stock has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $389.90 and a 1 year high of $626.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $592.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $546.47.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. HSBC raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up previously from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials

In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

