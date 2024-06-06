1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 430,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,221,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,582,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,410,000 after acquiring an additional 544,342 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,200,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,770,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,560,000 after buying an additional 492,142 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,488,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,033,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,641,000 after buying an additional 405,781 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA XMHQ traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.51. 235,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,550. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $110.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

