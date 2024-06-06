15,689 Shares in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Acquired by Trademark Financial Management LLC

Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Trademark Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Trademark Financial Management LLC owned 0.09% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 689,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,362,000 after purchasing an additional 34,317 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 368,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 31,265 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 232,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 42,709 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,306,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 116,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 23,372 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.84. 118,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.22.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

