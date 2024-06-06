1,452,324 Shares in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,452,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,907,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 8.40% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 158,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 413,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,775,000 after purchasing an additional 156,085 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 347,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,477,000 after purchasing an additional 224,416 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHLF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.11. The stock had a trading volume of 115,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,437. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.22. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $50.39.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

