1,446 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Acquired by Gordian Advisors LLC

Gordian Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Gordian Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $175.81. 258,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,775. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $179.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

