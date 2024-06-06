139,458 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 139,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,526,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $781,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $5,404,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 35.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.0% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 54,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,947,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.68.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.83.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

