1,366 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Bought by Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,608,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,193,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,557 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,313,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,616,000 after acquiring an additional 670,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,956,117,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,209,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,552,000 after acquiring an additional 206,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,170,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,299,000 after acquiring an additional 346,925 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE PG traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $166.05. 4,731,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,614,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $168.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.71. The company has a market capitalization of $391.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.