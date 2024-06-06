1,230 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Acquired by Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $432.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.61.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.3 %

CRWD traded up $4.42 on Thursday, hitting $346.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,136,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,904. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.37 and a 12-month high of $365.00. The company has a market cap of $83.83 billion, a PE ratio of 654.79, a PEG ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.08.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.01%. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $6,107,772.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 382,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,767,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,851,722.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $6,107,772.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 382,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,767,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

