11,965 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Acquired by Trademark Financial Management LLC

Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,283,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,173,645. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.38. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

