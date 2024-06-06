1,142 Shares in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Acquired by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Equifax by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 330,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,718,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Equifax by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 102,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,257,000 after buying an additional 14,629 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Equifax by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 62,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,394,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 53,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE EFX opened at $241.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.95 and a 1-year high of $275.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Karen L. Fichuk purchased 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $238.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,089.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,134.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Equifax news, Director Karen L. Fichuk purchased 415 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $238.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,089.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,134.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,623,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282 over the last ninety days. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

