1,000,000 Shares in Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Purchased by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,300,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 9.64% of Stronghold Digital Mining as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Beard sold 13,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $32,870.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 374,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,127.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory A. Beard sold 35,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $142,148.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,743.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Beard sold 13,811 shares of Stronghold Digital Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $32,870.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,127.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,748 shares of company stock valued at $218,596 in the last 90 days. 47.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on SDIG shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Compass Point cut their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining Price Performance

NASDAQ SDIG opened at $3.18 on Thursday. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $11.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $27.52 million for the quarter. Stronghold Digital Mining had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 3.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

(Free Report)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.