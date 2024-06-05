Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stake Decreased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,960,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,109 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $781,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 0.4% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Zoetis by 4.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

Zoetis Stock Up 2.3 %

Zoetis stock traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.82. 1,850,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,014,327. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $80.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.68.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.