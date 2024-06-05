Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Gap Down to $11.44

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.44, but opened at $11.19. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.23, with a volume of 7,124 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZNTL. Wedbush boosted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $40.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $42,352.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 373,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $114,972.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 633,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,591,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $42,352.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 373,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 352.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

