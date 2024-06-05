ZClassic (ZCL) Market Capitalization Achieves $594,664.84

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $594,664.84 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0640 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00048242 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00037126 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00013167 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

