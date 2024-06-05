Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.43). The consensus estimate for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.35) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $8.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $18.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 23,615.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71400.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,227.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

