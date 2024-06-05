Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.27

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.27 and last traded at $33.27, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.07.
Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.02.
About Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF
The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives.
