XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Purchased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,290,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,094,390 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 8.00% of XPO worth $813,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in XPO by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in XPO in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $727,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other XPO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $727,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of XPO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XPO

XPO Price Performance

Shares of XPO stock traded up $5.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.50. 1,236,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.13. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.35 and a twelve month high of $130.51. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.09.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. XPO had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.