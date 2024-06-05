XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:XFLT)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 87.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Shares of NYSE:XFLT traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 382,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,814. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

