X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Shares Bought by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Free Report) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter.
HAUZ stock remained flat at $21.48 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,453. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.04. X-trackers International Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $22.02. The firm has a market cap of $707.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.85.
The Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (HAUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global real estate stocks, excluding the US, Pakistan, and Vietnam. HAUZ was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.
