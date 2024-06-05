Wrapped Everscale Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $20.91 million and approximately $39,191.80 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for about $0.0514 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 406,807,567 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 406,807,566.77446977. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05067187 USD and is down -9.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $25,912.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

