Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.86.

A number of research firms have commented on WK. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Workiva from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

WK opened at $75.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -43.80 and a beta of 1.07. Workiva has a 1 year low of $74.96 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.93.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $175.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that Workiva will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $279,815.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,025,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 58.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,340,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,642,000 after acquiring an additional 492,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 159.1% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 683,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,257,000 after acquiring an additional 419,640 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter worth $36,581,000. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,116,000 after acquiring an additional 234,255 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

