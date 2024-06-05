WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Trading Up 1.2%

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.60 and last traded at $28.56. Approximately 10,569 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 94,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.22.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.96. The company has a market cap of $389.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the first quarter worth $1,464,000. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 26.4% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 75,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $3,726,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 591.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 326,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 279,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 384.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 424,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 336,807 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

