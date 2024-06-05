Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Sets New 12-Month High at $406.20

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $406.20 and last traded at $405.07, with a volume of 542430 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $378.53.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WING shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.39.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 142.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $374.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.46.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. Wingstop had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

In other news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total value of $215,595.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,379.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,132 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,183. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Wingstop by 10.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Wingstop by 4.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Wingstop by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 7.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,670,000 after purchasing an additional 19,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 21.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

