William Blair Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK)

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) – William Blair cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Birkenstock in a report issued on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Birkenstock’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Birkenstock’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.47 EPS.
Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $522.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.98 million.
Birkenstock Stock Performance
Birkenstock stock opened at $58.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Birkenstock has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $59.48.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Birkenstock
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIRK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 358.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.
Birkenstock Company Profile
Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.
