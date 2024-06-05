William Blair Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK)

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) – William Blair cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Birkenstock in a report issued on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Birkenstock’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Birkenstock’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $522.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.98 million.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BIRK. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Birkenstock from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $56.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.26.

Birkenstock Stock Performance

Birkenstock stock opened at $58.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Birkenstock has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $59.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Birkenstock

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIRK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 358.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Birkenstock Company Profile

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

