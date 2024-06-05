WhiteCoin (XWC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $40,525.66

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $3.19 million and $40,525.66 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00016228 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.66 or 0.00118545 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008429 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000113 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001410 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 485.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

