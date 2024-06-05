WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Up 10.2% Over Last 7 Days

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and $35,293.07 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00015636 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.69 or 0.00118230 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00008414 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000110 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

