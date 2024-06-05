Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBCPK) Plans Interim Dividend of $1.28

Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBCPK – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.279 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This is a positive change from Westpac Banking’s previous interim dividend of $1.27.

Westpac Banking Stock Performance

