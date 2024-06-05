Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI) Trading Down 8.7%

Shares of The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (CVE:WI – Get Free Report) fell 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. 87,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 61,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Western Investment Company of Canada Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.46.

Western Investment Company of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited, is a private equity firm specializing in buyout and middle market investments. It seeks investments in retail and distribution, human services, agriculture and related services and special situations. The firm prefers to invest in USA and Canada with a focus in companies which are headquartered in Western Canada like Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Investment Company of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Investment Company of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.