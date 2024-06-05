Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 1.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Welltower by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 7,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Welltower by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.49. 2,020,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,647. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.41 and a 1-year high of $105.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.94 and a 200-day moving average of $92.21. The stock has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 301.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.07.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

