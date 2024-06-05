Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nuvation Bio (NUVB)

Nuvation Bio (NYSE: NUVB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/3/2024 – Nuvation Bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2024 – Nuvation Bio had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

5/22/2024 – Nuvation Bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

5/15/2024 – Nuvation Bio had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2024 – Nuvation Bio had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $4.00 to $5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NUVB traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.80. 2,149,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,846. The company has a market cap of $692.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.42. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUVB. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 14,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 107,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 27,346 shares during the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

