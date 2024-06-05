Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nuvation Bio (NUVB)

Nuvation Bio (NYSE: NUVB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 6/3/2024 – Nuvation Bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/24/2024 – Nuvation Bio had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/22/2024 – Nuvation Bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/15/2024 – Nuvation Bio had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/17/2024 – Nuvation Bio had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $4.00 to $5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Nuvation Bio Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NUVB traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.80. 2,149,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,846. The company has a market cap of $692.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.42. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20.
Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvation Bio
Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.
