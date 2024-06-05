Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Wedbush in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ASO. TD Cowen cut their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.88.

NASDAQ ASO traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $56.14. The stock had a trading volume of 56,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,480. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.01. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $75.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,655,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,290,000 after buying an additional 80,218 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,089,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,878,000 after purchasing an additional 559,414 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,652,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,068,000 after purchasing an additional 365,855 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,552,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,486,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,241,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,823,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

