Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Up to $1.38

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.38, but opened at $1.43. Waterdrop shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 302,547 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Waterdrop from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.
Waterdrop Trading Up 1.4 %
Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Waterdrop had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $92.87 million during the quarter.
Waterdrop Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th.
Waterdrop Company Profile
Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.
