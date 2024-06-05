Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Up to $1.38

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.38, but opened at $1.43. Waterdrop shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 302,547 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Waterdrop from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Waterdrop

Waterdrop Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $518.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of -0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Waterdrop had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $92.87 million during the quarter.

Waterdrop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th.

Waterdrop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.