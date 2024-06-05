Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Trading Up 0.2%

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.86 and last traded at $66.74. 3,535,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 18,366,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Walmart from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.07.

Get Walmart alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

Walmart Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $1,760,545.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,047,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,687,515.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $1,760,545.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,047,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,687,515.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 982,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $64,215,464.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 644,511,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,144,629,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,631,147 shares of company stock valued at $557,995,354 in the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.