Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Trading Up 0.2%

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.86 and last traded at $66.74. 3,535,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 18,366,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.60.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Walmart from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.07.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $1,760,545.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,047,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,687,515.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $1,760,545.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,047,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,687,515.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 982,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $64,215,464.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 644,511,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,144,629,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,631,147 shares of company stock valued at $557,995,354 in the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
