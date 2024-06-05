Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Shares Down 6%

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.50 and last traded at $45.90. 357,993 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 755,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on VTLE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Vital Energy from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTLE

Vital Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 3.21.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $482.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.97 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTLE. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vital Energy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vital Energy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Vital Energy during the third quarter worth $136,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vital Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.