Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Cut by Bell Asset Management Ltd

Bell Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,042 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.8% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock traded up $1.96 on Tuesday, reaching $272.34. 4,187,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,290,726. The stock has a market cap of $498.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.02 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $274.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

