Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:NIE)

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

NIE traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $22.50. 16,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,661. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.65. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $22.80.

About Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.